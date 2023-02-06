Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Raised to $365.00 at Stephens

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Stephens from $265.00 to $365.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SAIA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Saia from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Saia from $281.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Saia from $229.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.76.

Saia stock traded up $4.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $291.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.10 and its 200 day moving average is $221.96. Saia has a 1-year low of $168.03 and a 1-year high of $306.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.12 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Saia will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Saia by 157.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,500,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,625 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Saia by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,648,000 after acquiring an additional 236,105 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Saia by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 323,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,550,000 after acquiring an additional 162,558 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Saia by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,089,000 after acquiring an additional 146,262 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,128,000.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

