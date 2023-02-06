Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 992 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,912 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC increased its position in Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.4% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 3.4% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Down 2.4 %

TGT stock opened at $176.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.24.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

