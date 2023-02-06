Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,879,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,178,000 after acquiring an additional 913,619 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,240,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,690,000 after acquiring an additional 723,905 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 324.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 674,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,319,000 after acquiring an additional 515,729 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,081,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,472,000 after acquiring an additional 449,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,479,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,810,000 after acquiring an additional 358,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Copart from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Copart to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Copart to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Copart Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $68.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $70.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.74.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $893.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.47 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 23.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

