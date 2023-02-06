Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG opened at $138.40 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.71 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.64. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02.

Insider Activity

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.03). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.62.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.