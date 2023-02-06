Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $1.38 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $81,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 187,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $4,190,121.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $81,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,840,311 shares of company stock valued at $114,884,116 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GS opened at $369.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.27%.

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.83.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

