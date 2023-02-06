Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $816,000 Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock opened at $79.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The firm has a market cap of $143.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.71.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 437,773 shares of company stock worth $34,505,037. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

