Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 320 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,770,000 after acquiring an additional 282,974 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 9,031,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,042,000 after acquiring an additional 93,532 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,640,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,375,000 after acquiring an additional 166,052 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Yum China by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,664,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,711,000 after purchasing an additional 304,063 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Yum China by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,263,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,285,000 after purchasing an additional 76,466 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
YUMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Shares of YUMC opened at $58.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $63.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.47.
Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.
