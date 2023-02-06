Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at DA Davidson

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at DA Davidson from $11.50 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Sally Beauty stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.38. 583,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,640. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 72.24%. The firm had revenue of $957.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 143.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,882.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 27.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 69.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

