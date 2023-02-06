Sands Capital Management LLC Buys 23,176,303 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,189,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,176,303 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 0.96% of NU worth $194,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in NU by 171.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,106,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 697,995 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of NU by 13.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,066,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after buying an additional 124,470 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NU in the third quarter worth $2,955,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NU by 301.8% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 656,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 493,410 shares during the period. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NU shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NU from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Shares of NU stock opened at $4.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average is $4.42. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $11.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

