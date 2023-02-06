Sands Capital Management LLC Buys 312,315 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,956,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312,315 shares during the period. Cloudflare makes up approximately 3.3% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $882,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 5.3% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 16.7% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 11.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim cut shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $98.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.13.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

Cloudflare Stock Down 2.6 %

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,897.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,897.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $251,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 62,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,121.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 499,285 shares of company stock valued at $23,263,976 over the last quarter. 15.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NET opened at $57.91 on Monday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $132.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.90 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day moving average of $53.51.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $253.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.20 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 25.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.