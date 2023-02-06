Sands Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Sands Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,337,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 148,821 shares during the period. CoStar Group makes up 2.7% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 2.54% of CoStar Group worth $719,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 43.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CSGP. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CoStar Group Profile

CSGP stock opened at $76.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.05, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.70. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.