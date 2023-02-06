Sands Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,377,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 615,280 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $113,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chegg during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 79.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 149.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chegg alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHGG. KeyCorp upgraded Chegg from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chegg from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Chegg from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chegg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.18.

Chegg Stock Down 0.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Chegg

CHGG opened at $21.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.04. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $37.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

In related news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $633,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chegg news, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $360,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $633,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Profile

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.