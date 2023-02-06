Sands Capital Management LLC Purchases 959,297 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,101,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959,297 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 0.98% of Datadog worth $275,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the second quarter valued at $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 294.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 165.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 95.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $6,335,425.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,998,002.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 7,139 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $532,783.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,878.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $6,335,425.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at $17,998,002.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 439,577 shares of company stock valued at $30,000,311 and have sold 355,525 shares valued at $26,240,291. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Datadog Stock Down 4.1 %

DDOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised Datadog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.32.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $76.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1,589.20 and a beta of 1.00. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $184.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.28 and its 200 day moving average is $85.30.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.15 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

