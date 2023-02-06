Sands Capital Management LLC Sells 1,208,895 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Sands Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,693,318 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,208,895 shares during the period. DexCom makes up about 5.0% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sands Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.32% of DexCom worth $1,344,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in DexCom by 6.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 802,757 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,654,000 after purchasing an additional 46,510 shares in the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in DexCom by 10.8% in the third quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 133,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 226.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 18,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DXCM. Barclays initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on DexCom to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.94.

In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $234,843.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,302,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $234,843.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,302,042.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 116,876 shares of company stock worth $12,562,898 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM opened at $108.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.87, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.95. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $134.76.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

