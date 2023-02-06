Sands Capital Management LLC Sells 185,312 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Sands Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,315,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 185,312 shares during the period. Align Technology makes up about 1.8% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sands Capital Management LLC owned about 2.96% of Align Technology worth $479,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Align Technology by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Align Technology by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Align Technology by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock opened at $339.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.52. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.05 and a fifty-two week high of $552.00. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALGN. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.78.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

