Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be bought for $5.77 or 0.00025041 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Santos FC Fan Token has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. Santos FC Fan Token has a market capitalization of $26.27 million and approximately $12.65 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Santos FC Fan Token

Santos FC Fan Token’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Santos FC Fan Token’s official website is www.santosfc.com.br.

Santos FC Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Santos FC Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Santos FC Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

