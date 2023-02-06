Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Holdings Lowered by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger comprises about 1.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.65. 348,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,864,159. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.47 and its 200-day moving average is $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $74.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 29.17%.

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at $11,689,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,689,220.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 326,531 shares of company stock valued at $18,331,555. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLB. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

