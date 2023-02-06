Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Orcam Financial Group

Orcam Financial Group decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Orcam Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Orcam Financial Group’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,110,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,547,000 after buying an additional 3,330,534 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,127.2% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 893,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after purchasing an additional 820,736 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,748.1% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 631,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,545,000 after acquiring an additional 597,603 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 87.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,045,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,039,000 after acquiring an additional 488,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after acquiring an additional 457,779 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE stock opened at $25.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.19. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $30.71.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.