Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Stake Increased by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 805.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 527.6% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.50. 21,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,930. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $59.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.60.

