Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $11,472,000. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 56,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 19,008 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 199,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 21,912 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,266. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $38.58.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

