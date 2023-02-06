Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Position Boosted by Madden Advisory Services Inc.

Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 1.3% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5,377.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,121,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,210 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,022.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHH traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $21.17. 388,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,237,931. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.36. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $26.14.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.