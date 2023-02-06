Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Fure Financial Corp

Fure Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of Fure Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fure Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,272,000 after buying an additional 319,294 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,810 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,736,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,899,000 after acquiring an additional 234,446 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,438,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,531,000 after purchasing an additional 709,560 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,898. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.22. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $81.01.

