Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SMG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.14.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $82.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.68. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $145.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.44 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a positive return on equity of 55.54%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently -32.16%.

In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 65,742 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $3,529,687.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,206,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,745,964.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $3,038,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,907,669.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 65,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $3,529,687.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,206,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,745,964.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,842 shares of company stock worth $11,174,189 in the last 90 days. 27.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4,946.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

