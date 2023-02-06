Seaport Res Ptn Upgrades Graco (NYSE:GGG) to “Buy”

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Graco’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $71.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.80. Graco has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $74.56.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.72 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Graco will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Graco’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,824.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,500.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,824.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,317 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in Graco by 0.4% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 39,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Graco by 19.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Graco by 7.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Graco by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Graco by 3.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

