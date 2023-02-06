SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Shares of LEDS opened at $2.28 on Thursday. SemiLEDs has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.21.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 76.96% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter.
SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.
