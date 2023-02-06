SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Price Performance

Shares of LEDS opened at $2.28 on Thursday. SemiLEDs has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.21.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 76.96% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

Featured Stories

