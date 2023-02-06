Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 2,950 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,950 ($36.43) price objective on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SHEL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($39.52) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,987 ($36.89) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,800 ($34.58) to GBX 2,900 ($35.82) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,200 ($39.52) to GBX 3,100 ($38.29) and set a top pick rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,500 ($43.23) target price on Shell in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,970.18 ($36.68).

Shares of LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,414 ($29.81) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,354.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,308.50. Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,557 ($31.58). The company has a market cap of £169.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 515.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

