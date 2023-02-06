ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 124 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.17.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.34. The company had a trading volume of 218,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,434,938. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.41. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.