ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises 1.4% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $190,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FPE stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.05. The stock had a trading volume of 176,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,873. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average is $17.28. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $19.64.

