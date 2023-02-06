ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,670,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,907 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 642.9% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,102,000 after buying an additional 1,253,149 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 601.8% during the second quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 1,172,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,495,000 after buying an additional 1,005,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 75.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,549,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,856,000 after buying an additional 666,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,168,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,322,000 after buying an additional 497,575 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $226.46. 72,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,842. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.43. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $256.17.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

