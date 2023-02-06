ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.8% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 14,616.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.64. 1,356,769 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.61.

