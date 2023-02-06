ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000. iShares Europe ETF makes up about 1.0% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 477.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Europe ETF stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,943. iShares Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $36.88 and a twelve month high of $54.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.32 and a 200-day moving average of $43.83.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

