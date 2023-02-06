SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Sees Large Volume Increase

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 149,110 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 219,246 shares.The stock last traded at $18.13 and had previously closed at $18.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIBN. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

SI-BONE Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.54.

Insider Transactions at SI-BONE

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 64.76%. The company had revenue of $26.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.36 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 5,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $72,070.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,766.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 5,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $72,070.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,766.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $26,773.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 238,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,396.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,712 shares of company stock worth $284,111. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SI-BONE

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 1,003.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 695,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 632,071 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 14,539.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 47,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 433,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 35,489 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Featured Stories

