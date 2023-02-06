Siacoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $207.45 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 26.5% higher against the US dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $207.45 million and approximately $54.26 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,838.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.31 or 0.00421777 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00014764 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00098923 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00725536 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.33 or 0.00583865 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00189886 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,285,362,991 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.