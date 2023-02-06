Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $12.20. Approximately 22,404 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 120,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Sight Sciences Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.78 million. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 130.24% and a negative return on equity of 42.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sight Sciences by 14.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 183,016 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sight Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $12,620,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after buying an additional 234,716 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after buying an additional 31,636 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after buying an additional 63,153 shares during the period. 50.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

