SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) rose 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.99. Approximately 1,094 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 22,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.20 target price for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.51.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SIGNA Sports United stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SIGNA Sports United ( NYSE:SSU Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. 11.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

