Silvant Capital Management LLC Acquires 238,454 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 571.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,178 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,454 shares during the period. Las Vegas Sands comprises about 0.7% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $10,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $57.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.83. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $60.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.58.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

