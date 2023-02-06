Silvant Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 43,953 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,526,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AJG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,312,000 after purchasing an additional 880,314 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,234,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,186 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at $22,862,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth about $435,911,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,536,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,560,000 after purchasing an additional 379,206 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJG stock opened at $192.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $148.03 and a 12-month high of $202.37.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 39.23%.

AJG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.86.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total transaction of $1,963,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,302,951.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.32, for a total transaction of $922,704.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at $17,300,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,963,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,302,951.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,205 shares of company stock valued at $7,289,092. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

