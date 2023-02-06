Silvant Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 637.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,473 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,847 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for approximately 1.3% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $18,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,262,412 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $904,924,000 after purchasing an additional 58,934 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $607,727,000 after acquiring an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,934,110 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $414,577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,787,226 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $305,545,000 after acquiring an additional 374,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,432,510 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $246,334,000 after acquiring an additional 40,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares in the company, valued at $888,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares in the company, valued at $888,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $599,653. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $217.82 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $251.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.46. The stock has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 79.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

