Silvant Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 21,451 Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,451 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Atlassian by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 307,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,787,000 after purchasing an additional 37,216 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Atlassian by 9.1% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 22,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Atlassian by 32.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 66.7% in the third quarter. Proem Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 27.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM opened at $170.15 on Monday. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $352.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.01 and a 200 day moving average of $186.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 83.64%. The company had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 442 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $51,744.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 114,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,361,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $51,744.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 114,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,361,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $60,495.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,825,371.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,896 shares of company stock worth $35,059,523 in the last 90 days. 43.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEAM. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.11.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

