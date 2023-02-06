Silvant Capital Management LLC Invests $4.32 Million in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 83,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Tenet Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THC. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 13.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

THC stock opened at $56.48 on Monday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $92.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THC. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $79.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.19.

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $430,573.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,543.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

