Silvant Capital Management LLC Invests $5.11 Million in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,561,000 after acquiring an additional 21,074 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.00.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total value of $317,127.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,260 shares in the company, valued at $539,973. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total value of $317,127.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,973. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total value of $4,561,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,762,648.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,286 shares of company stock worth $7,481,338 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $472.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $442.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.52. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $560.92. The company has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

