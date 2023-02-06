Silvant Capital Management LLC Purchases 106,143 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 539.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,820 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,143 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises approximately 1.0% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $15,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tevis Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 61.6% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 560.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.41.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $205.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.86. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $223.23.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

