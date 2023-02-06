Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) PT Lowered to $6.25

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.50 to $6.25 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SIRI. Citigroup downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.24.

Sirius XM stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.14. 3,141,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,924,541. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.14.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $288,568.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,039.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 446.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

