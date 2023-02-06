Sirona Biochem (CVE:SBM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Sirona Biochem Corp. (CVE:SBM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 20000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Sirona Biochem Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.60. The stock has a market cap of C$25.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.15.

About Sirona Biochem

Sirona Biochem Corp., a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company, develops and sells cosmetic and pharmaceutical active ingredients in Canada and France. Its programs include cosmetic skin lightener and diabetes drug; and other projects include the development of an anti-aging/cell protection library, novel anti-wrinkle compound, and anti-viral program.

