Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.125-1.175 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Summit Insights raised Skyworks Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.82.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 2.8 %

SWKS traded down $3.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.28. 2,004,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,157. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $145.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 23.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.