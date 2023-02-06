SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at BMO Capital Markets

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SLM from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Compass Point downgraded SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $15.14 on Monday. SLM has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.08.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.79). SLM had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $542.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SLM by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of SLM by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of SLM by 1,958.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

