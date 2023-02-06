Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) Trading Down 10.1% Over Last Week

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Smart Block Chain City has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One Smart Block Chain City token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0844 or 0.00000366 BTC on exchanges. Smart Block Chain City has a total market capitalization of $253.20 million and approximately $262.76 worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.88 or 0.00429114 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,744.42 or 0.29268902 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.59 or 0.00423515 BTC.

Smart Block Chain City Token Profile

Smart Block Chain City’s genesis date was February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Smart Block Chain City is sbcc.world. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smart Block Chain City’s official message board is medium.com/@sbccblokchain.

Smart Block Chain City Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SBCC is a blockchain infrastructure development project that is the foundation of smart cities.”

