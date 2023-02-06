Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.52 and last traded at $11.31. Approximately 11,285,232 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 34,330,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on Snap in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.71.

Snap Stock Up 8.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.28.

In other Snap news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $482,102.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 668,336 shares in the company, valued at $7,652,447.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $482,102.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 668,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,652,447.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,717 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $63,542.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,457.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,869 shares of company stock worth $2,555,971.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Snap by 407.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 1,213.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 753.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 43.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

