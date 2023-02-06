Snap-on’s (SNA) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SNA. Oppenheimer lowered Snap-on from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $249.25.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SNA opened at $259.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.64. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $259.78.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.33. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Snap-on will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total value of $708,651.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,553.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total transaction of $708,651.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,553.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total value of $1,753,712.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,905 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,507.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,671 shares of company stock worth $13,799,421. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

