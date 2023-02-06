Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Director Joseph Riemer Sells 4,700 Shares

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) Director Joseph Riemer sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $26,508.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,097.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph Riemer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 19th, Joseph Riemer sold 2,712 shares of Sono-Tek stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $16,488.96.

Sono-Tek Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOTK traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,043. Sono-Tek Co. has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $8.10. The company has a market cap of $91.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.88 and a beta of -0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average is $6.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sono-Tek

Separately, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sono-Tek from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOTK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sono-Tek by 85.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 293,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 135,076 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sono-Tek in the third quarter valued at $1,373,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sono-Tek in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sono-Tek by 11.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sono-Tek by 35.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

